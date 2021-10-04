 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $165,900

Don't be fooled! This well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch has all that you need: an open floor plan, large master bedroom, a tile shower and replacement windows. You'll love the kitchen featuring a tile backsplash and ample counter space making meal prep and/or entertaining a breeze. Plenty of finished and unfinished space on the lower lever to use however you choose. Back deck overlooking nice lawn. Great location near University of Lynchburg. See this one today!

