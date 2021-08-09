This beautiful two story home has been almost completely renovated, yet has maintained it's charm of yesteryear! This property offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, and potential for additional space in the terrace level. This home offers tons of outdoor space with a rocking chair front porch and a huge deck overlooking your level back yard. This unbelievable Character is within Walking and biking Distance to Downtown Lynchburg as well as the Beautiful Rivermont Area and trails. Some Recent Updates include: New roof, PVC main plumbing and drain, LED recessed lights, Replacement Windows, New Drywall, New kitchen with quartz counter tops, New vinyl siding, new baths, new decking, two brand new Heat Pumps and more. This home is perfect for any family or for your investment portfolio. You will love the Convenience and location close to everything in the Historic Rivermont Area such as Restaurants, Shopping, Schools, Hospital and much more!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $174,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday’s homicide on Park Avenue marked the eighth in Lynchburg so far this year, a figure that police say is edging close to making 2021 one of the deadliest years in recent memory.
A man is wanted after a robbery Friday at the Bank of America on Wards Road, police said.
Martin, the Seminole District player of the year, was electric at the plate and nearly unhittable when he took the mound.
Lynchburg City Schools will begin the 2021-22 school year next week requiring masks be worn inside school facilities.
The statewide GOP ticket is listed as featured guests Saturday at an "election integrity" rally at Liberty University, but two of the candidates say they aren't attending.
- Updated
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.
Bigham had four perfect games, struck out 256 batters and finished with a 0.07 ERA (good for third all-time in the state) while helping Rustburg to a Class 3 state title.
Three local nonprofits serving children have left their silos to come together to create a new collaborative.
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
Various improvements have been made to some Bedford County schools, just in time for the new school year.