3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $174,900

This beautiful two story home has been almost completely renovated, yet has maintained it's charm of yesteryear! This property offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, and potential for additional space in the terrace level. This home offers tons of outdoor space with a rocking chair front porch and a huge deck overlooking your level back yard. This unbelievable Character is within Walking and biking Distance to Downtown Lynchburg as well as the Beautiful Rivermont Area and trails. Some Recent Updates include: New roof, PVC main plumbing and drain, LED recessed lights, Replacement Windows, New Drywall, New kitchen with quartz counter tops, New vinyl siding, new baths, new decking, two brand new Heat Pumps and more. This home is perfect for any family or for your investment portfolio. You will love the Convenience and location close to everything in the Historic Rivermont Area such as Restaurants, Shopping, Schools, Hospital and much more!