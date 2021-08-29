 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $179,900

* Back on the market - buyers financing fell through!* Beautifully renovated Move-In Ready solid all brick home in Blue Ridge Farms! Improvements include brand new energy efficient vinyl replacement windows, refinished hardwood flooring, new tile flooring in kitchen, dining area, & bathroom, new vinyl soffits, new light fixtures throughout, the entire home has been freshly painted, new plumbing fixtures throughout, and new receptacles and switches! The entire kitchen is brand new, with all new cabinets, new countertops, and new stainless steel appliances! The bathroom has been completely updated with new vanity, tub/shower, commode, light fixture and mirror. Brand new 12 x 11 grilling deck. Fenced in gently sloping yard. 2 Extra parking areas. Clean, dry unfinished basement space perfect for storage or future expansion. Architectural shingled roof. Updated 200 amp electric panel. Much of the plumbing is brand new. Zero maintenance exterior! Home professionally cleaned & ready for you!

