3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $179,900

Miss Early's house was known for being a place everyone loved to visit! Now you can call it home. Completely remodeled, it now offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new heat pump, new roof, original restored hardwood floors, 9ft ceilings, fresh exterior paint, updated electric and plumbing, off-street parking, spacious 2nd floor bath with industrial finishes and beautiful 1900's fireplaces. Tax abatement for 10 years! Seller offering to pay up to $2,500 in Buyer's closing costs, too!