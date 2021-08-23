 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $179,900

Move-in ready and super clean! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and one half bath and is conveniently and centrally located to Liberty University, River Ridge Mall, & Lynchburg General. Beautifully kept, this charming home features a covered & secluded side porch, a spacious deck & patio for outdoor entertaining, & a generous-sized living room with fireplace and dining room just off the kitchen. Three bedrooms and a full bath are upstairs. A full walkout basement holds the laundry and a finished area for a home gym or extra living space.The entire interior has fresh paint and newly plastered ceilings as well as newly painted exterior doors, dormers, deck, and shutters. The roof was replaced Nov 2020, HVAC in 2017.The freshly painted carriage doors open to a 1 car garage for parking or for storing lawn equipment. Off street parking is also available. Furnishings are available on a separate bill of sale. Perfect for a student and their roommates' rent to help pay the bills!

