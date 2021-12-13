 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $184,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $184,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $184,900

Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Cape Cod located in the heart of Lynchburg City. Great corner lot. Large eat-in kitchen with formal dining area; Living room with fireplace; Other room could be used as an office, currently being used as a playroom; Below grade room currently being used as a bedroom

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia COVID-19 cases rising again
Local News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rising again

The seven-day average of new cases is up in Lynchburg and statewide. The increase in COVID-19 cases mirrors a national trend driven by colder weather and holiday gatherings, officials say.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert