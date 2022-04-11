 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $185,000

Open House SATURDAY (4/9/22), 11:00 am - 2:00 pm. Seller will cancel O/H if acceptable offer has been received before the O/H. House is Priced and will be Sold As-Is''. Needs some TLC and Fresh Paint throughout. Potential Apartment in Basement w/ Kitchenette and Separate Entrance. Highlights of Home Include: Hardwood Floors throughout, Newer Bathroom, Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room, Newer Vinyl Windows, Fenced Yard, Patio Area w/ Firepit, Carport, and Huge Upside Potential! Don't Miss Your Opportunity, Come See This Home Today!

