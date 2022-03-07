3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $189,900

This whole house has been remodeled over the last year. New features include New Roof, Newer HVAC, New Water Heater, Paint throughout, redone floors, Tile kitchen, granite countertops, New appliances, tile showers and more! This spacious house includes, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths, a large and open living room with a fireplace, a spacious covered deck, off-street parking and a walk upstairs attic for storage. Schedule your own private showing for this one today!!