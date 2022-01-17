 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $189,900

Completely renovated in 2009, and still in amazing condition. This house is located within 5 minutes of Liberty University and could be used as a rental. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been newly painted, brand new basement windows, new doors on closets, shed and basement, and lots of hardwood flooring. 2 driveways allow for parking 2-4 vehicles. This property will go fast, so come visit quickly!

