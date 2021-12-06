 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $189,900

This quaint all brick Fort Hill home is charming. Hardwoods throughout the first floor, the kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters, cabinets, open shelving and stainless appliances. The half bath off the kitchen has been updated as well. Maintenance free deck overlooks fenced-in private yard. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, an updated hall bath with a reclaimed dresser vanity and a spacious walk-up attic for ample storage. The basement has a one car garage and more space for storage. Lovely side porch and a stone patio with a fire pit provides outdoor living at it's best. Such a cute home!

