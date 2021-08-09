3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $194,900

One story home with an easy 5 minute commute to Liberty University. This home offers the convenience of one level living with features including hardwood floors, spacious living room, updated kitchen, updated bathroom and a new heat pump (2020). If additional living space is needed, the unfinished basement offers over 1100 square feet of potential future living area. The exterior of the home offers a paved driveway, attached carport, detached 2 car garage with electric and a level backyard. Call today to schedule your private showing!