3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $194,900

This Gorgeous 3BD/3BA End-Unit Townhome in the Much Sought After Tavern Grove Community, is located off English Tavern Rd w/in 5 minutes to Liberty/Wards Rd. Experience Low County Taxes & Low Maintenance Living, while being Conveniently Located to LU, 460, Shopping, Restaurants, etc. The Gorgeous Interior Boasts Vinyl Plank, Carpet & Ceramic Tile Floors throughout and offers: Spacious Living Room; Separate Dining Room; Open Kitchen; 3rd BD & Full BA on the Main Level; while the 2nd Level is comprised of Two Master Suites & the Laundry Closet. Relax or Entertain Friends & Family on your Private Back Patio. This Gem Won't Last Long!