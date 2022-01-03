3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $194,900

This Beautiful 3BD Brick Ranch has been Thoughtfully Updated throughout and offers New'' everywhere you turn! Perfect Home for First-Time Homeowner or Investor Looking for a Great Rental Property. This Home is Conveniently Located off Timberlake Rd Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, etc and is easily accessible from the Timberlake, Forest, Wards & Fort Hill Areas. The Exterior is Highlighted by its Concrete Driveway, Spacious Back Patio & Landscaped Garden Space. The Interior boasts Brand New Luxury Vinyl Floors along with Fresh Paint throughout the Home. The Kitchen has been completely renovated with New Cabinets, Countertops, Laundry Closet & Appliances. New Lighting & Plumbing throughout along with a Renovated Hall BA (New Vanity, Tub & Luxury Vinyl Tile). Full Unfinished Basement Perfect for Storage or Workshop. Come See This Opportunity While It Lasts!