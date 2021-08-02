 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $199,000

This lovely two story home in the heart of Rivermont has been immaculately prepared to list. The welcoming covered front porch flows to a great room with a fireplace/gas logs and elegant staircase. The formal dining room is open to a light & airy updated kitchen. All new kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, Bosch dishwasher, gas range, refrigerator and microwave. Freshly painted interior and exterior with updated lighting. The kitchen flows to a rear covered upper deck overlooking the fenced back yard with enclosed vegetable/herb garden and storage shed. A lower deck provides additional space for grilling and entertaining. Level two has three bedrooms and a full bath with whirlpool tub. Off street parking for three vehicles. Within walking distance to Randolph College, shops, restaurants, the Blackwater Creek trail and Riverside Park.

