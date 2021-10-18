 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $199,900

Beautiful brick ranch in Campbell County just a couple miles off 460 with quick driving time to downtown Lynchburg and Liberty University. Main level master with 2 other bedrooms and a bonus room that can be used as a large 4th bedroom with walk in closets. Many updates include a new deck, new stairs going to the basement, whole house recently painted. Roof and gutters 5 yrs old. HVAC about 10 years old annually serviced by Wooldridge. Well pump replaced in past year and septic just pumped. Agent is part owner. Sold As Is''

