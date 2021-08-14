3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $199,900

Picture perfect townhouse in the final section of Tavern Grove - not just a beautiful home, but low HOA dues, Campbell County taxes and a super convenient location! On the main level, the open concept living, dining and kitchen areas make for flexible space to entertain and relax. The main level also has a nice sized bedroom, a full bath and a private back patio. Upstairs are two separate master suites - large bedrooms with ample closet space and private bathrooms. The laundry closet is also on the upper floor. This section was built in 2017 so all mechanicals are only 4 years old. All appliances convey, including the washer and dryer! A truly move-in ready home at a very affordable cost of ownership.