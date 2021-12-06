 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $199,900

Charming, move in ready, cape cod located in the quiet Fort Hill neighborhood. Minutes from Liberty University and Downtown Lynchburg. This home has been meticulously renovated from the top down. The master suite features new flooring and an updated bathroom with large shower. The kitchen has also been updated with new cabinets, backsplash, and flooring. New paint throughout and another updated first floor bathroom complete this home; perfect for first time homeowners. The private, flat back yard with patio and fire pit makes the ideal place to entertain friends. New roof (2019), New hot water heater (2019), New HVAC (2021). Owner/agent

