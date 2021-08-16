Super nice 3 story home on corner lot w/off street parking in front & behind home. Exterior painted last year. Fenced yard w/garden space. Rocking chair front porch. Beautiful woodworking touches in foyer, DR, & office/bedroom. 3BR/3 full bath home-one bath on each level. New paint except terrace lvl & new floor in kitchen & upstairs bath. Lg living rm w/gas FP & trey ceiling. Separate DR, good sized kitchen w/lots of storage. Butlers pantry w/space for coffee bar. New dishwasher, microwave, ceiling fans throughout and water heater. Nice deck off kitchen for grilling. Bedrooms are upstairs w/full bath. Pull down finished attic. Terrace level gas fireplace, rec room, full bath & laundry. Enclosed storage/workshop under deck. Huge patio are w/privacy fencing to enjoy w/family & friends. W/D & grill negotiable. Motivated seller. Moving to another state. Would love to close by October. Bring offers. Could possibly be a great rental. Check this out today before its gone
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $199,900
