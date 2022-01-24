Back on Market! Here is your chance!! Check out this Three Bedroom, Three Bathroom townhome located in Tavern Grove, conveniently located off Wards Road. Downstairs features living room, galley kitchen, dining area, and a main level bedroom and hall bath. Upstairs features two bedrooms each with their own private bath, along with laundry on the second level. Outside features back patio to enjoy along with small storage unit. Seller offering paint/flooring credit to make moving in even easier! Schedule your showing now!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Madison Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash in Amherst County early Jan. 18, according to Virginia State Police.
A lawsuit against Purpose Driven Events accuses the concert promoter of breach of contract for failure to pay for work performed.
Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 have been fluctuating between 150 to 175 patients in Centra's three area hospitals during the past week.
Glenn A. Trent is one of those Lynchburg names — easily recognizable from the side of tow trucks and from the sign on a 12th Street business.
Campbell County Public Schools will begin giving parents the option to decide whether or not to make their children wear masks during school, …
The mission of the Nelson County Education Association is to advocate for Nelson County Public Schools employees. NCEA recently conducted a te…
A man was arrested Tuesday in Lynchburg in connection with the death of his 2-month-old daughter, city police said.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.
At its first meeting of 2022, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 18 appointed David Pugh, a 10-year veteran of the board, as its chair.