3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $199,900

Back on Market! Here is your chance!! Check out this Three Bedroom, Three Bathroom townhome located in Tavern Grove, conveniently located off Wards Road. Downstairs features living room, galley kitchen, dining area, and a main level bedroom and hall bath. Upstairs features two bedrooms each with their own private bath, along with laundry on the second level. Outside features back patio to enjoy along with small storage unit. Seller offering paint/flooring credit to make moving in even easier! Schedule your showing now!