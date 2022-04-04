Nice 3 bdrm 2 full bath brick ranch on a nicely landscaped corner lot in the popular Sandusky neighborhood.This home offers a one car garage in the basement w/ a separate driveway + a 2nd driveway at the front of the home.There is a large screened porch off the kitchen, LR w/ brick FP, kitchen w/ breakfast bar & all appliances, Dining area, a full hall bath 2 more bdrms & a master bdrm w/ full bath all on the 1st floor. The terrace level den also has a brick gas log FP, there is a laundry area w/ utility sink, & the large one car garage. There are vinyl insulated tilt out windows, a 200 amp breaker box ,storage shed in the rear yard & according to the seller the A/C & most of the plumbing was replaced in 2020.There is hardwood flooring under the carpet.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $199,900
