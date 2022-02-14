3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $199,900

Everything has been done for you! This adorable one level in Fort Hill is move-in ready with newer roof, newer HVAC, replacement windows, newly painted interior, a Nest thermostat, renovated kitchen with butcher block counters, tiled backsplash and wall, stainless appliances, and Kohler sink. 3 bedrooms on main level with updated hall bath. The terrace level provides another den area with new vinyl plank flooring, an additional full bath, a laundry area and workshop. From there, walk out onto the terrace with grilling area, level back yard, off street parking and new shed. SO CUTE!!