The current owners have called 3419 Landon Street home for 47 years. They love the spacious screened porch overlooking their private yard filled with azaleas, irises, daffodils, day lilies, peonies, hydrangeas, black eyed susans and lilac bushes. A sunny rear garden area provides fresh produce in season. The family room with brick hearth, wood mantle and wood burning fireplace is a favorite gathering place to listen to music, watch movies and entertain. With lots of shelving and built ins, the family room also provides a wonderful library area. Living room, formal dining room and kitchen flow to the inviting screened porch. Three bedrooms and two full baths complete the finished areas. The unfinished level has laundry area, workshop and lots of storage space. Walk up attic has dual floored levels for additional storage. Roof and horizontal gutters replaced & gutter guards installed in 2016. The central location is near the Blackwater Creek Trail and Boonsboro/Rivermont area.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $200,000
