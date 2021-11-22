 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $209,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $209,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $209,900

Prime location townhome available in the desirable Braxton park community! 3 beds, 2.5 baths and a expansive unfinished basement with rough ins for a full bath. Private rear deck and patio. New paint throughout, New carpet upstairs! This unit is move in ready!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert