3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $209,900

Open the door and move right in! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath brick ranch is a total eye opener! Step in on the refinished hardwood flooring and enjoy the newly renovated kitchen that enhances the open concept living area with fireplace. New kitchen cabinets with butcher block perimeter counters, a quartzite stone island and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the Alexa compatible dimmer switches on all lights in the kitchen and living room. There are updated light fixtures and outlets throughout the house. Updated bathrooms with new stone top vanities, plumbing fixtures and tile flooring. The lower level offers a finished family room with fireplace and lots of unfinished space. The basement has been waterproofed! The backyard offers a large gravel patio with space for outdoor lounging and dining. The drive leads to a one car garage door that enters the unfinished basement area. There is a new City sewer line and main water line. This home is truly an A-plus & will not last.