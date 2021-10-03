3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $209,900

 Skip to main content
Large 3 bedroom townhouse in the Brookville School District conveniently located in the Timberlake area. Open floor plan, tall ceilings, large kitchen lead to the first floor deck. Level two has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and a convenient laundry space. The unfinished basement has been started with completed framing and wiring. Bathtub, toilet, vanity, and flooring convey. Townhouse is rented until May 31, 2022.

