3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $212,000

Main level living offering 3 Bedrooms and 1 full bath on main level. There is a second full bath and two finished rooms on lower level that would make great space for 4th bedroom/office plus unfinished space for workshop or future living area if needed. You will love the rocking chair front porch and huge private deck overlooking private wooded lot! Updated kitchen, heat pump, hot water heater, fenced rear area for kids & animals make this a great investment!

