 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $214,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $214,900

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood with neighborhood sidewalks, city water and sewer. 3 bedrooms on upper level enables privacy while on the main level, a spacious and open floor plan opens to a quiet and secluded backyard. This home is close to shopping, restaurants and a short drive to University of Lynchburg and Liberty University.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert