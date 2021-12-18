Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood with neighborhood sidewalks, city water and sewer. 3 bedrooms on upper level enables privacy while on the main level, a spacious and open floor plan opens to a quiet and secluded backyard. This home is close to shopping, restaurants and a short drive to University of Lynchburg and Liberty University.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $214,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
In response to recent challenges to multiple books, some of which are available at certain Bedford County high schools, BCPS staff outlined the division's policy for handling challenges to books during December's school board meeting.
For 13 weeks, Liberty Christian regularly ran over opponents. Their talent and speed went unmatched through the regular season, and then for f…
The Batter Bar has opened its own brick-and-mortar location on Main Street in Lynchburg.
The Lynchburg Police Department is considering whether to scrap its plans to construct a new headquarters on Kemper Street and instead opt for…
Like a lot of people, I get a ton of thirsty emails from Donald Trump. On Saturday, he sent this note: “See you in Sunrise, FL, in a little wh…
Liberty University began making its case in court Thursday to reclaim what it says are sensitive documents caught up in litigation between the…
Mark Robertson remembers the moment a few months back when the job interview he had a part in conducting turned high stakes for the candidate,…
Caleb Snead savored the opportunity to play in his hometown with his family and close friends in the stands when Campbell opened the season at…
The Phantoms took the trophy and hoisted it on the turf while LCA players looked on.
The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Time Out Game Room on South Amherst Highway in Madison Heights.