Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath cottage in Downtown Lynchburg located in a quiet subdivision across from Randolph College and walking distance to all the shops and restaurants. Rear off street parking makes for convenient living for multiple care families. Fenced in backyard is great for hours of play for pets and children. The flower gardens have plants blooming all year round. Inside find beautiful hardwood floors through out the home. The floor plan is flexible to many living styles. Many updates have been made to the home. HVAC replaced in 2020, back gutters replaced in 2010, Fridge 2017, new shingle roof replaced 2010. Water heater replaced in 2021. Right side of the home had settling professionally repaired by the Ram Jack Company in the past year using steal beams then reinforced mortar on the bricks. Structure surpasses all requirements to ensure this home will stand strong for many years to come.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $219,000
