3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $219,000

This stunning home in the Brookville School District has been beautifully updated and is ready for you and your family. It has main level living and laundry. There are three bedrooms, two bonus rooms that could be used as bedrooms and a updated bathroom with built in linen space. The leveled backyard is perfect for entertaining. Be sure to come view this property as it won't last long.

