3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $224,900

FOR SALE or TRADE! Awesome 3 Bedroom, One-Level Home in Ultra-Convenient Location, now available for as little as $0 Down Payment! Super convenient location with easy access to Liberty University, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and entertainment. Quiet neighborhood. Level yard. Virtually new roof. Replacement windows. Recently upgraded floors. Heat pump with cold AC. CLEAN as a whistle. Nice deck for cookouts and entertaining. Spacious storage building with room for workshop and storing your toys, kayaks, bikes, and motorcycle. Clean, modern bathroom. This home has been meticulously maintained and is absolutely move-in ready. Special $0 Down Financing Available for qualified buyers. Shown by appointment. Call today to get pre-approved at no cost or obligation! Have a home to sell? Our trade up program can help you. Don't miss this one! -- And be sure to view the super convenient, immersive Matterport 3-D Tour Link here, 24/7: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SVaxqeJNuZX&amp;mls=1

