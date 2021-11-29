Why fight traffic when you can live so close to everything? Well kept home in the Sheffield area, with upgrades,including replacement windows and insulation in the attic. This home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, hardwood flooring, some cedar-lined closets, an outdoor building for storing garden tools and equipment, and plenty of storage inside. Stay warm with the wood stove insert and save on utilities. The lower level includes a rec room with a closet, a full bath, and a butlers pantry with small refrigerator. This area could easily be separate living quarters, with its own exterior entrance.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $224,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Gretna man was shot and killed while attempting to attack his estranged wife in her Forest home Friday evening, according to the Bedford Cou…
BEDFORD — The Virginia National Guard’s Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team was deploye…
New townhomes at the corner of Court and 5th Street show off a little bit of modern and a little bit of Atlanta design amidst Lynchburg’s hist…
Another Liberty University student who said her reports of being raped by another student last year were mismanaged and pushed under the rug h…
Two Lynchburg-area airports will receive more than $7 million in direct grants as a result of the recently passed federal infrastructure bill,…
A Lynchburg family now has assurance that their daughter will get care from state providers that aligns with her religious beliefs after officials signed a settlement this month in their lawsuit.
Davis Lane threw for 154 yards, rushed for 50 more and accounted for three touchdowns as the Bulldogs claimed the Region 3C championship for the second straight season.
The two Seminole District foes meet at 7:30 Friday night at Stinger Stadium.
- Updated
Collin Slagle couldn't wait to become a Raider one day.
Lynchburg police are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning.