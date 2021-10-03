 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $224,900

Classy brick ranch just off Timberlake Road, and so convenient! MUST see 3-D TOUR and FLOOR PLAN! You'll love the hardwoods, the floor plan with beautiful open living room, dining room, den for cozy movies, and incredible screened porch. The landscaping, and lovely flat back yard make this home very desireable. Three bedrooms on main level. Finished family room on lower level, laundry area, and lots of storage.

