 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $224,900

Investor Special - This Stunning & Well-Maintained 3BD/2.5BA Two Story Luxury Townhome is located within the Highly Desired Community of Cornerstone and is Perfect for the Investor looking to Expand their Portfolio w/ a Spectacular Tenant-Occupied Property (Tenant Leased through 6/14/22). The Exterior is Highlighted by its Gorgeous Stone Siding, Covered Back Patio w/ Storage Room & Private Concrete Driveway behind the Home. The Luxurious Interior boasts Tile, Carpet & HW Laminate Floors as well as Granite Counters throughout. The Main Level's Open Floor Plan offers: Welcoming Foyer; Spacious Family Room w/ Bay Window; Stunning Kitchen w/ Breakfast Area & Access to Back Patio; Half BA; and Laundry Closet. The 2nd Level is comprised of: Master Suite w/ Attached Full BA; Two Additional BDs & Shared Hall Full BA. This Home is Conveniently Located to Shopping, Restaurants, LU Bus Line, Churches, etc. Come See this Amazing Opportunity Before it's Gone! *(Pictures of Similar Unit)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Public transit bus set to launch in town of Bedford
Local News

Public transit bus set to launch in town of Bedford

After several years of brainstorming, a public transit bus is scheduled to launch in the Town of Bedford. Called the Otter Bus, the public transit system, in an effort led by the Bedford Community Health Foundation, will provide rides in a loop through the Town of Bedford aiming to provide access to needs like healthcare, food sources, and places of work.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert