Investor Special - This Stunning & Well-Maintained 3BD/2.5BA Two Story Luxury Townhome is located within the Highly Desired Community of Cornerstone and is Perfect for the Investor looking to Expand their Portfolio w/ a Spectacular Tenant-Occupied Property (Tenant Leased through 6/14/22). The Exterior is Highlighted by its Gorgeous Stone Siding, Covered Back Patio w/ Storage Room & Private Concrete Driveway behind the Home. The Luxurious Interior boasts Tile, Carpet & HW Laminate Floors as well as Granite Counters throughout. The Main Level's Open Floor Plan offers: Welcoming Foyer; Spacious Family Room w/ Bay Window; Stunning Kitchen w/ Breakfast Area & Access to Back Patio; Half BA; and Laundry Closet. The 2nd Level is comprised of: Master Suite w/ Attached Full BA; Two Additional BDs & Shared Hall Full BA. This Home is Conveniently Located to Shopping, Restaurants, LU Bus Line, Churches, etc. Come See this Amazing Opportunity Before it's Gone! *(Pictures of Similar Unit)
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $224,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
We’ve had to say goodbye to some beloved musicians, athletes, actors and more. Here's a look at the stars we've lost so far in 2021, through July.
Four school divisions in the Lynchburg area reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 this week.
Amherst County voters will decide in the Nov. 2 election if a Richmond-based company can proceed with constructing a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium i…
Convictions against a Rustburg woman for committing embezzlement and credit card fraud against an older woman she was taking care of were upheld by an appeals court this week.
Two local developers are planning lofts for the DeWitt-Wharton Manufacturing Company Building and hope to start renovations on the historic bu…
After several years of brainstorming, a public transit bus is scheduled to launch in the Town of Bedford. Called the Otter Bus, the public transit system, in an effort led by the Bedford Community Health Foundation, will provide rides in a loop through the Town of Bedford aiming to provide access to needs like healthcare, food sources, and places of work.
When Etta Legner first looked at her little home on Timber Lake, she said fell in love.
Three weeks in, Lynchburg's new city manager said he's still using a GPS to get around town, but he knows his way to and from work — and that's a start.
The first week of school in Lynchburg City Schools has proved challenging for its understaffed transportation department.
- Updated
'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards quits amid an uproar over his past comments, says moving forward would be a "distraction."