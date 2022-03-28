3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $224,900

Delightful beautifully cared for home with open floor plan located in a small but quaint, friendly neighborhood accessible to everything! Move in ready for its new owner. Highly desirable corner lot with a yard large enough for family activities. Ceiling fan highlights the charming, screened gazebo - fantastic for a quiet evening with nature. Newer roof, new skylights, new dishwasher, new front porch and new deck. Average Electrical $188/mo., Water & garbage $60.00.