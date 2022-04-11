3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $224,900

Charming colonial brick in the heart of Lynchburg. This Fort Hill beauty has been meticulously maintained and is move-in ready with gorgeous hardwoods throughout and ceramic tiled baths. The finished attic is perfect for storage or a playroom for the kids. The detached garage can house your car, be used as a workshop, or both. The level backyard lends itself to hours of entertaining with barbeques and games. Upgrades include new insulation throughout the house, new central air unit in 2018, gas furnace in 2018, and water heater in 2019. The home is centrally located between University of Lynchburg and Liberty University. This gem is waiting for you to call it HOME!