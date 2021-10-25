 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $224,900

Immaculately cared for brick home in the Brookville School district on a beautifully landscaped setting with almost an acre of land on a corner lot offering one level living! Double paved driveway has tons of parking, plus newer roof and windows make this home move in ready. Gorgeous sidewalk, and lovely front porch with columns welcome you into this beautiful home. The living areas offer beautiful hardwood flooring, a formal dining room & spacious kitchen with with lots of rich cabinets and stainless appliances with entry to side porch that wraps around to large deck overlooking the plush back yard that offers fencing for privacy, and a huge storage building/garage (with electricity). You'll enjoy the gleaming hardwoods, central vacuum, & the cleanliness of this well-maintained home. Private master on main level, plus two other bedrooms. Terrace level partially finished with HVAC, wiring, & flooring ready to be installed. 1 year home warranty provided by the seller!

