Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood with neighborhood sidewalks, city water and sewer. 3 bedrooms on upper level enables privacy while on the main level, a spacious and open floor plan opens to a quiet and secluded backyard. This home is close to shopping, restaurants and a short drive to University of Lynchburg and Liberty University.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $225,900
