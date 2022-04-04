3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $226,000

This lovely brick ranch with rocking chair front porch has a convenient central Lynchburg location! Featuring a New Roof (March 2022), replacement windows throughout the main level (2022), and newer HVAC (~2015). The eat in kitchen with farm house sink and bead board backsplash flows to a rear deck perfect for outdoor grilling and enjoyment of the private rear fenced yard. The main level also includes three bedrooms including a master bedroom with private bath, an extra full bath and living room. Terrace level family room has stone fireplace/hearth with gas logs. Unfinished basement area offers room for future expansion or excellent storage. All appliances convey including washer/dryer. Low maintenance brick/ vinyl siding exterior. High speed internet. Septic system pumped January 2022. HVAC serviced February 2022. 18 x 15 detached carport.