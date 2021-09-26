Well cared for ranch on a corner lot near Wyndhurst. Plenty of outdoor space with a creek on the back of the property. There is a main level carport as well as a drive under garage in the back. The main level offers 3 bedrooms and two full baths (one is the master). Walk right in from the carport to the kitchen. The hardwood oak flooring is wider than the standard 2 1/4 inch and runs throughout the main level bedrooms. The terrace level has a huge family room with a bar and large masonry fireplace that gas logs have been installed. There is a large office and exercise room finished as well. The laundry room has plenty of room to spread out and is finished as well.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $228,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Campbell County, police said.
A Concord woman died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Campbell County, police said.
Jaylin Belford became the latest Liberty Christian football player to receive a Division I offer over the weekend when North Carolina offered the 5-foot-9 senior receiver and cornerback a preferred walk-on spot.
Just more than three years after the shooting death of a Forest man, the last chapter in his murder case was closed Friday with the sentencing of the fourth and final defendant involved in what’s been described as a robbery turned fatal.
Fatal Bedford County crash triggers 10 more years in prison for man with prior conviction for slaying in 2001
A DUI manslaughter crash last year in Bedford County has now led to a Roanoke man getting 10 years of a previously suspended sentence added to his prison time.
- Updated
LCA sustained its momentum in the second half for a 35-7 victory over the Bees at Liberty University's Williams Stadium.
A woman has filed a $75 million lawsuit against two Bedford County-based nonprofits and their president, claiming he repeatedly sexually abuse…
Evidence on a phone belonging to a Gretna man charged with murder from a shooting late last month indicates he’s a gang member, investigators said at his bond hearing on Tuesday.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Appomattox County.
A number of road improvement projects are on the horizon in Lynchburg, with the city both seeking and securing funding to tackle major infrast…