 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $228,500

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $228,500

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $228,500

Well cared for ranch on a corner lot near Wyndhurst. Plenty of outdoor space with a creek on the back of the property. There is a main level carport as well as a drive under garage in the back. The main level offers 3 bedrooms and two full baths (one is the master). Walk right in from the carport to the kitchen. The hardwood oak flooring is wider than the standard 2 1/4 inch and runs throughout the main level bedrooms. The terrace level has a huge family room with a bar and large masonry fireplace that gas logs have been installed. There is a large office and exercise room finished as well. The laundry room has plenty of room to spread out and is finished as well.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Final defendant in Forest murder case gets 20 years
Crime News

Final defendant in Forest murder case gets 20 years

Just more than three years after the shooting death of a Forest man, the last chapter in his murder case was closed Friday with the sentencing of the fourth and final defendant involved in what’s been described as a robbery turned fatal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert