3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $229,900

Beautifully renovated house with tons of living space. Enjoy your large kitchen, complete with updated counter tops, newer appliances and a large kitchen island. Entertain in your spacious, separate dining room and living room. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, fully renovated. The flat back yard has a new fence built within the last two years and a patio with a roof over it for shade and privacy. Schedule your own private showing today for this beauty, this one won't last long!!