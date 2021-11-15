Fully updated Brick Ranch in desired Russell Woods neighborhood. The interior has been completely transformed with new paint and all the modern amenities. Beautiful open Living Room/Kitchen featuring completely renovated spaces, loads of natural light, and a beautifully customized Fireplace. 3 spacious bedrooms including the Primary bedroom w/private bath offering a custom new design, tiled walk in shower and new fixtures. Don't miss the cozy den with tiled mudroom/Laundry closet. Four year old roof with 35 year warranty w/architectural shingles, heat pump, vinyl windows and stainless steel appliances with deep farm sink. The oversized detached Garage has enough room for your car and the workshop. Possibilities are endless. Fenced level yard and all single level living space.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $229,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new local, family-run store selling overstock shelf-pulls as well as open-box, scratched, dented and returned retail items will open Friday.
A Gretna man was found guilty Wednesday of two felony charges in a case involving inappropriate behavior and contact with a minor in Amherst County.
The YMCA of Central Virginia announced on Tuesday it has received a $2 million gift from the Schewel-Clark family toward a major renovation of…
- Updated
All-Seminole District selections for 2021.
After several days of counting write-in votes, the results are in: Two new faces will join the Bedford County School Board.
The Foundry on the James building near the James River in Lynchburg might become an event, hotel and restaurant venue.
Murder and other charges against a Lynchburg man from an April shooting at the James Crossing apartments will proceed to a higher court, a judge decided Wednesday.
A murder-for-hire case involving a Lynchburg man who’s accused of trying to kill a woman he was later convicted of sexually assaulting will proceed to a higher court, a judge ruled Friday.
Hack and Hew in Wyndhurst has announced it will close its doors permanently at the end of the month.
Nelson County is mourning the passing of "Johnny" Ponton, who died Nov. 8 at age 77.