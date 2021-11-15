 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $229,900

Fully updated Brick Ranch in desired Russell Woods neighborhood. The interior has been completely transformed with new paint and all the modern amenities. Beautiful open Living Room/Kitchen featuring completely renovated spaces, loads of natural light, and a beautifully customized Fireplace. 3 spacious bedrooms including the Primary bedroom w/private bath offering a custom new design, tiled walk in shower and new fixtures. Don't miss the cozy den with tiled mudroom/Laundry closet. Four year old roof with 35 year warranty w/architectural shingles, heat pump, vinyl windows and stainless steel appliances with deep farm sink. The oversized detached Garage has enough room for your car and the workshop. Possibilities are endless. Fenced level yard and all single level living space.

