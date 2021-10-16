 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $235,000

Like new townhome in sought out Cornerstone Community. Luxury 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, with solid surface countertops throughout. Prefinished hardwoods on main level. Large kitchen and private patio in back for entertaining. This unit won't last long! Call for your appointment today.

