3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $237,900

  • Updated
Very nice well kept 3 bdrm 2.5 bath brick ranch with full basement in great neighborhood. New heat pump, new water heater, all new windows and newer roof. Nice wide concrete drive and fenced in backyard. Bring offers! Motivated seller! Owner will negotiate allowances for upgrades.

The Bedford County treasurer’s office and commissioner of the revenue’s office will be closed from Sept. 16 through Sept. 24 as the county transitions to a new tax system meant to offer more online services to Bedford County residents, and improve tracking and managing of tax billing and collections in the County, Bedford County officials announced Monday.

