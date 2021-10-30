 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $239,000

Comp Purposes only. Beautiful patio home. Engineered hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded light fixtures, ceramic tile bathroom and ceramic tile shower w/glass door in master bath. Upgraded cabinets in kitchen and baths. Kitchen has pantry w/pull out shelving, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Skylights and gas log fireplace in living area. Attached 2 car garage, private patio area for grilling and relaxing. Centrally located. Great neighborhood and neighbors. End Unit.

