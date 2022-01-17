 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $239,900

Welcome to your main-level living and more next home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is just minutes away from shopping, restaurants, schools, and more! Snuggle up this winter to two gas log fireplaces - one on the main level and one in the basement. When springtime comes, the screened-in porch will make a beautiful hangout spot to look out on your large backyard with above-ground pool, firepit, swingset, and shed. Tons of storage space in the basement for all your extras - you could even have room for a workout room or workshop! All major items have been taken care of: new windows in 2015, new kitchen in 2016, new roof in 2011, new water heater in 2021, heat pump 5-6 years old, driveway re-sealed in 2021. Hot tub, pool table, and basement bar do not convey. Contact your agent or me today to schedule your private showing!

