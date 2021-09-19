3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $239,900

Back on the market. Sell fell through.... Freshly painted in a neutral color and beautiful, this split foyer home features an open kitchen design to include freshly painted cabinetry. New complementary carpet in all bedrooms. Don't miss the hardwoods in the living room and hall! Lighting has been updated and all windows have been replaced with double pane vinyl tilt out windows - energy efficient and easy to clean! Huge family room on the lower level is great for the kids with its new vinyl plank flooring and French doors leading to the extra large paved parking area. The back yard has a double fence dividing it making it perfect for a garden or extra play space for the kids and pets. Enjoy the mountain view from the back deck with the most sturdy staircase you have ever seen. Forest schools, low taxes, convenient to restaurants, shopping, and, best of all, clean and move in ready. This home offers the family space you want and the convenience and value you need.