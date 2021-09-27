 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $239,900

This home has been well maintained and beautifully updated throughout. New exterior siding and front entrance welcomes you into the open floor plan. The living room, kitchen and dining space have vaulted ceilings with skylights and tons of natural light. Lower level includes a den, extra bedroom, full bath, and laundry with storage space. The flat backyard with koi pond, firepit, back deck and patio make the outside space a useable living area. New heat pump updated in 2019, new water heater in 2020, updated basement flooring 2020.

