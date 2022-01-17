 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $239,900

Completely remodeled brick ranch in the heart of Lynchburg. Just minutes from Wards road shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Close to Liberty University and easy access to route 460 and 29. This home boasts an open concept with freshly refinished floors, updated cabinets, new appliances, new gutters, new water heater, new sidewalk, freshly painted throughout with 2 remodeled full baths and all new light fixtures throughout. Roof is 5 years old. New windows installed within the past 3 years. Large fenced back yard with tons of privacy. The basement offers tons of potential as it hosts a potential bedroom,Full bath, a large rec room, and ample unfinished space to grow. This is a must see!

