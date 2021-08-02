 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $239,900

This is a great home in a convenient city location! Lots of updates with newer shed, fence, laminate flooring in living & dining areas, ceramic tile in kitchen, stainless appliances, firepit in back yard, & more! Rocking chair front porch, open living & dining area, half bath, large kitchen w/pantry, & deck complete the 1st level. 2nd level is host to large master suite and two additional nice-sized bedrooms & full bath. Terrace level has family room w/built-ins, full bath, laundry room, and huge unfinished area for storage! Home is covered by Cinch Home Warranty and will convey to Buyer for 1 year!

