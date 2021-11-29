3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $239,900

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom brick ranch with 2 full baths on the main level and an additional half bath in the basement that could easily be converted to a 3rd full bathroom. The kitchen is bright and airy and open to the living room providing the perfect entertainment space. All the stainless steel appliances in the kitchen will also be staying with the home. There are hardwood floors throughout the main level. Downstairs you'll find a den w/ wood stove to provide you heat on those cold winter nights. As an added unique feature there is a Narnia themed reading closet under the stairs for you or the kids to enjoy cozying up with a good book. When the weather warms up you can spend your days relaxing in the above ground pool in the backyard that is only 3 years old.